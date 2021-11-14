David’s Evening Forecast - Big warm up to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some morning sunshine, clouds rolled back in this afternoon along with a north to northeast breeze keeping temperatures cool. Afternoon readings only warmed into the middle 40s around the metro, though warmer air did try to push in from the west. Norfolk, Columbus, Lincoln, and Beatrice all warmed into the low 50s. Clouds will hang around this evening with temperatures generally in the low to mid 40s with west winds becoming south overnight. The clouds should slowly clear, expect low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

After a somewhat chilly start, we get a welcomed warm-up Monday afternoon! Temperatures should already be nearing 60 degrees by Noon, with even warmer conditions just west of the metro. Highs should jump to around 67 or 68 in Omaha, and it’s not out of the question that Lincoln and Columbus could hit 70! Winds will be a bit breezier, but gusts should stay under 25mph.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Even warmer weather will arrive for Tuesday, as stronger southwest winds kick in. Expect some wind gusts as high as 30mph Tuesday afternoon, but that should help to give temperatures a boost, with highs around 72 in Omaha. Once again, areas to the west of the metro could be even warmer, with a high near 75 not out of the question.

Even Warmer Tuesday (WOWT)

Unfortunately, the warmer air will only last a couple of days. Another cold front will push through early Wednesday, bringing gusty northwest winds and a return to more seasonable temperatures. Highs on Wednesday and through the rest of the week will be in the mid 40s to lower 50s, more typical for this time of year. The forecast remains generally dry through the upcoming weekend, though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Saturday or Sunday.

