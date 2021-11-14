Advertisement

Corrections authorities report Omaha inmate’s death

The NDCS has reported an inmate's death, Chris Wilbourn, who was incarcerated at the Omaha...
The NDCS has reported an inmate's death, Chris Wilbourn, who was incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center.
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services reported Sunday morning that an inmate incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center has died.

The NDCS states that Cody Wilbourn, 30, died on Friday, Nov. 12, at a hospital in Omaha.

Wilbourn’s sentence began on April 15, 2013. He was sentenced to 18 years for multiple charges that included burglary, assault on an officer, assault by a confined person, evidence tampering, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Officials report the charges originated out of Dawson, Lancaster, and Johnson counties.

NDCS authorities state that the cause of Wilbourn’s death has not yet been determined and a grand jury will conduct an investigation, as s the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the NDCS.

