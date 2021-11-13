Advertisement

Westside, Gretna, Bennington among the state semifinal winners

By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Behind a big Westside comeback after falling behind 20-3 to Bellevue West, the Warriors advance to the Class A state championship 41-26. They will meet Gretna who makes its first Class A championship by ending Omaha North’s magical run 34-0. Zane Flores threw two touchdowns and had another on the ground.

In Class B Bennington beat Elkhorn for the second time this year, this one was closer 28-7. The Badgers led 14-7 at halftime and Dylan Mostek scored an 80-yard touchdown on the first offensive play. Bennington plays for a state title for the first time since 1989. They will meat Aurora after the Huskies beat Skutt Catholic 21-17. The SkyHawks scored 17 unanswered to lead 17-7 in the third quarter, Aurora scored the game’s final two touchdowns.

In Class C2 Archbishop Bergan beat Ord 20-0 and Norfold Catholic beat Wilber-Clatonia 35-12.

