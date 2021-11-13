Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most watched videos - Nov. 12

From bounced paychecks to Huskers’ house cleaning, here are the videos and stories that caught your attention most in the past week.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Nov. 12.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Bounced paychecks anger Ralston cleaning company employees

When a Ralston-based apartment cleaning company closed without warning, employees discovered the payroll account had been cleaned out.

5. Huskers announce coaching changes

The Nebraska athletic department released statements on Monday showing its commitment to Scott Frost as head football coach for the 2022 football season. Frost agreed to a restructured contract with Trev Alberts saying on Sports Nightly said the head coach’s salary would move from $5 million to $4 million next season with a buyout reduction as well. Additionally, Frost announced that his offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, running backs coach, and offensive line coach were all no longer with the program.

4. One killed in rollover crash on West Dodge Road

On Tuesday, Omaha Police officers responded to a single-car crash on the West Dodge Expressway near 192nd Street after witnesses said a Chevy heading east went off the road and hit a pole. “The force of the crash spun the car out and it caught fire,” police said. The 55-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

3. New details in Iowa teacher’s murder

2. Omaha vandals caught on video

Three southwest Omaha neighborhoods were hit by vandalism over the weekend. Two carloads of young men turned out to be the culprits, causing damage around 3 a.m. Sunday to properties in the area of 192nd Street and West Center Road.

1. Omaha Police ask for help finding sexual assault suspect

Officers said Monday that the person in the video is a potential suspect of sexual assault that happened in the area of 109th and Maple streets on Saturday. They were described as around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 with a slim or skinny build, facial hair, who may have had short braids. Police said they believed the person was armed with a gun.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Police ID victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
One killed in rollover crash on West Dodge
2. Person stabbed at Omaha Walmart
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
3. Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Frost potentially passes on $8.5M
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
4. CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vandalism throughout Omaha
Omaha vandals caught on video
5. Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
Scott Frost on getting over the hump
6. Five in custody after overnight police chase ends near UNMC
Douglas (left) and Gunn were booked into Douglas County Corrections after a police pursuit in...

