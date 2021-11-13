Top 6 on 6: This week’s most watched videos - Nov. 12

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Nov. 12.

When a Ralston-based apartment cleaning company closed without warning, employees discovered the payroll account had been cleaned out.

The Nebraska athletic department released statements on Monday showing its commitment to Scott Frost as head football coach for the 2022 football season. Frost agreed to a restructured contract with Trev Alberts saying on Sports Nightly said the head coach’s salary would move from $5 million to $4 million next season with a buyout reduction as well. Additionally, Frost announced that his offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, running backs coach, and offensive line coach were all no longer with the program.

On Tuesday, Omaha Police officers responded to a single-car crash on the West Dodge Expressway near 192nd Street after witnesses said a Chevy heading east went off the road and hit a pole. “The force of the crash spun the car out and it caught fire,” police said. The 55-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three southwest Omaha neighborhoods were hit by vandalism over the weekend. Two carloads of young men turned out to be the culprits, causing damage around 3 a.m. Sunday to properties in the area of 192nd Street and West Center Road.

Officers said Monday that the person in the video is a potential suspect of sexual assault that happened in the area of 109th and Maple streets on Saturday. They were described as around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 with a slim or skinny build, facial hair, who may have had short braids. Police said they believed the person was armed with a gun.

