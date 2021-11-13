Advertisement

South Carolina man gets 50 years for killing mother in Iowa

Paul Belk, 32.
Paul Belk, 32.(Courtesy: Woodbury County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A judge has sentenced a South Carolina man to 50 years in prison for the 2020 stabbing death of his mother in Sioux City, Iowa.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday sentenced 32-year-old Paul Belk, of Beaufort, South Carolina, after finding him guilty on Oct. 1 of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana.

The Sioux City Journal reports Belk must serve at least 35 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Belk stabbed his mother, Lisa Belk, 16 times with two knives and a pair of scissors while they were in an apartment on April 14, 2020. He had arrived in Sioux City the day before.

Belk’s lawyers argued he was insane at the time of the assault. A prosecution psychologist said Belk was able to distinguish right from wrong.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha couple’s car wrongfully towed by police
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Nov. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County’s 2-day report includes 4 deaths, 525 cases
Dr. Ramón Javier Guerra, English, Associate Professor, the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Jeopardy! to feature Omaha professor
Only on 6: Development in the works for North Omaha
EXCLUSIVE - 24th & Lake redevelopment: Businesswoman has big plans for heart of north Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center's Andre Kalil, Professor, Department of Internal...
UNMC researcher finds one COVID treatment not justified

Latest News

National Honor Society students from Ralston High School gave back to their community on...
Honor Society students break out the rakes in Ralston
In the last few weeks, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has seized over 500 pounds of...
Seward County Sheriff’s drug busts seize over 500 pounds marijuana, THC concentrate from I-80
Fun-Plex waterpark in Omaha, Nebraska.
Omaha’s Fun-Plex to add new water slides
Police are looking for a suspect vehicle in connection to a north Omaha shooting on Friday night.
Police looking for suspect in north Omaha shooting