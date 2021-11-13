Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in north Omaha shooting

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle in connection to a north Omaha shooting on Friday night.
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect vehicle involved in a north Omaha shooting Friday night that left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the incident happened at 9:28 p.m. near N. 38th St. and Meredith Ave where responding officers located a 37-year-old male victim who suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities reveal that during the investigation, it was discovered that the victim who was shot was involved in an altercation in the area of N. 41st and Ames shortly before the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Omaha Police are looking for a 2004-2005 black Chevrolet Tahoe with silver trim and a roof rack.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-7867.

