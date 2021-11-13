Omaha’s Millwork Commons neighborhood attracting new businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Ashton building is located on the corner of 12th and millwork avenue. It’s the latest building to be redeveloped in the Millwork Commons neighborhood.

“This building started operations in the 1880s and made millwork for approximately one century before we ended up with it,” said Paul Smith, Black Dog Management.

Right now it’s home to a brewing company and a coffee shop.

Soon tech companies and artists will move in, too.

It’s all in an effort to connect the neighborhood’s rich history with a bright future.

“Everything you see here in the neighborhood… we are trying to do our best to stay local, to stay true to what Omaha is and what makes Omaha unique,” said Jeff Slobotski, ecosystem and business development manager.

Kros Strain expanded to this location in June.

Employees there say they’ve seen the area transform from a place consisting of mostly businesses to a destination spot for people to enjoy on their off time.

“It’s something different that we are offering from a neighborhood perspective and I think a lot of people really like it. For the longest time, this was only businesses so most people never got over here. So it’s interesting seeing people’s reactions, seeing this part of town that they’ve never been able to be a part of,” said Doug Veskerna, Kros Strain Brewing.

There’s already a skate park attracting kids to the neighborhood too.

And the growth of this area won’t stop anytime soon.

New apartments are expected to open late next spring.

