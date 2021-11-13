Advertisement

Omaha’s Fun-Plex to add new water slides

Fun-Plex waterpark in Omaha, Nebraska.
Fun-Plex waterpark in Omaha, Nebraska.(PHOTO: Fun-Plex's Facebook page @funplexomaha)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fun-Plex announced on Friday that they will be adding a new attraction to the park, Double Trouble.

The high-speed double slides, towering 54 feet in the air, will be an addition to the park’s last big upgrade, Rockin’ Rapids, which opened in 2018.

Fun-Plex officials say that Double Trouble starts in one of two launch capsules with a trap door freefall drop before quickly veering down to the ground.

In addition to the new attraction, Fun-Plex also announces that the “Tis the Season Pass Sale” returns from Nov. 26 to Dec. 25.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha couple’s car wrongfully towed by police
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Nov. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County’s 2-day report includes 4 deaths, 525 cases
Dr. Ramón Javier Guerra, English, Associate Professor, the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Jeopardy! to feature Omaha professor
Only on 6: Development in the works for North Omaha
EXCLUSIVE - 24th & Lake redevelopment: Businesswoman has big plans for heart of north Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center's Andre Kalil, Professor, Department of Internal...
UNMC researcher finds one COVID treatment not justified

Latest News

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle in connection to a north Omaha shooting on Friday night.
Police looking for suspect in north Omaha shooting
Saturday, November 13th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Light shower chance Saturday with gusty winds late
Family of Cpl. Daegan Page honored at Lancers hockey game