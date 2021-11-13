Omaha’s Fun-Plex to add new water slides
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fun-Plex announced on Friday that they will be adding a new attraction to the park, Double Trouble.
The high-speed double slides, towering 54 feet in the air, will be an addition to the park’s last big upgrade, Rockin’ Rapids, which opened in 2018.
Fun-Plex officials say that Double Trouble starts in one of two launch capsules with a trap door freefall drop before quickly veering down to the ground.
In addition to the new attraction, Fun-Plex also announces that the “Tis the Season Pass Sale” returns from Nov. 26 to Dec. 25.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.