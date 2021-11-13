Omaha’s Fun-Plex to add new water slides

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fun-Plex announced on Friday that they will be adding a new attraction to the park, Double Trouble.

The high-speed double slides, towering 54 feet in the air, will be an addition to the park’s last big upgrade, Rockin’ Rapids, which opened in 2018.

Fun-Plex officials say that Double Trouble starts in one of two launch capsules with a trap door freefall drop before quickly veering down to the ground.

“We’ve had a bit of a hiatus since adding Rockin’ Rapids and we know our fans were curious what was coming.” We’re excited for Double Trouble, as it brings more speed and excitement to our waterpark attractions, and continues our status as Nebraska’s Largest Waterpark and Rides. Slide fans won’t want to miss this!”

In addition to the new attraction, Fun-Plex also announces that the “Tis the Season Pass Sale” returns from Nov. 26 to Dec. 25.

