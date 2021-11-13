Omaha reaches agreement for redevelopment of old Civic auditorium area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The land where the Civic Auditorium once stood will soon become a construction site as the city plans for a redevelopment downtown.

Talks regarding the four-block open field have been ongoing for a number of years but officials tell 6 News it will be replaced with a mixed-use development.

The Civic was torn down in 2017 and the land has sat dormant ever since.

Officials tell 6 News that they’ve negotiated with a developer and that there’s an agreement already in place. That agreement calls for the city selling the land to White Lotus Group for $5 a foot, for a total of around $1.5 million.

Plus with all the new construction around downtown, such as the Leahy Mall renovation, Omaha’s Planning Director Dave Fanslau says now is the perfect time.

“We would have liked to see it redeveloped sooner but, in hindsight, oh yeah it’s the right time,” said Fanslau.

Plans reportedly call for two dozen townhomes and around 400 market-rate and affordable housing apartments. The parking complex currently on the land will be leased to apartment residents.

The goal of the redevelopment is to put workers closer to job opportunities downtown and attract corporations to relocate to Omaha while maintaining a vibrant and active downtown area.

“You just don’t want corporate headquarters downtown because workers show up during the day and they go home at night, so to mix those uses to have the corporate headquarters, shopping, entertainment, and people living downtown absolutely it’s key to having a successful downtown,” said Fanslau. “We hope it’s the start of something good and we think it is.”

According to the agreement, White Lotus Group needs to have a specified amount of building permits approved and to make progress on the property by 2023. The proposal now moves to the City Council for approval.

