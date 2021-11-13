Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Light shower chance Saturday with gusty winds late

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our First Alert Day Friday, we’re not looking to be quite as windy or cold this weekend.

We are starting Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and a few wind chills in the upper teens. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs back in upper-40s both Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, we’ll hold a chance for a light shower during the afternoon (2-5 pm) and another chance during the early overnight hours (9pm – 1am).

Wind gusts pick up again Saturday night (WOWT)

Winds kick up overnight, with gusts 30-40 mph possible. Conditions stay windy early Sunday, with morning lows in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies return with highs back in the upper-40s. Winds should gradually decrease throughout the day.

Wind gusts will gradually decrease Sunday (WOWT)

Temperatures will rise beginning late Sunday night, with highs Monday back in the low to mid-60s! Temperatures near 70° are possible Tuesday, before a dry front knocks highs back into the 40s Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

