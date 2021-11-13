Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Light shower chance Saturday with gusty winds late

Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Hour by hour forecast Saturday(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our First Alert Day Friday, we’re not looking to be quite as windy or cold this weekend.

We are starting Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and a few wind chills in the upper teens. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs back in upper-40s both Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, we’ll hold a chance for a light shower during the afternoon (2-5 pm) and another chance during the early overnight hours (9pm – 1am).

Wind gusts pick up again Saturday night
Wind gusts pick up again Saturday night(WOWT)

Winds kick up overnight, with gusts 30-40 mph possible. Conditions stay windy early Sunday, with morning lows in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies return with highs back in the upper-40s. Winds should gradually decrease throughout the day.

Wind gusts will gradually decrease Sunday
Wind gusts will gradually decrease Sunday(WOWT)

Temperatures will rise beginning late Sunday night, with highs Monday back in the low to mid-60s! Temperatures near 70° are possible Tuesday, before a dry front knocks highs back into the 40s Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the ups and downs in the 10-day forecast by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

