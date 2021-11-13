Honor Society students break out the rakes in Ralston

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of high school students bundled up and grabbed their rakes to take part in the annual Rake Ralston community service project on Saturday.

For the past decade or so, students from the Ralston High School National Honor Society go out in teams to rake and clear yards of those in the community who aren’t able to do so themselves.

“Today we’re having our Rake Ralston community event. It’s where a bunch of NHS efforts gather together to rake yards for anybody who needs them,” said Eli Smith, an NHS senior.

Three teams of more than 30 students visited 18 houses this year on Saturday.

“Most of these people are people who can’t do it themselves,” said Dylan Lewis, another senior. “So just being able to do it for them is really nice.”

“We get to show the community we’re grateful for them and the support they’ve provided us over the years. And we just get to have fun with our friends on a Saturday.”

Some of the students were asked if they do the yard work at their own homes.

“No,” said Smith. “I used to, but not anymore, my mom does it.”

“I don’t rake, that’s my dad,” said junior Kelsey Bentzinger. “Seo yes, to be able to come out and do it that’s nice. I expected to do some manual labor, and that’s what we’re doing, and it’s nice to give back to people. I drive through their town every day and now I’m actually talking to the people that live here.”

Several students ended their day of giving back with a little reward of their own - a jump in the leaves.

