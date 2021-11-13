Family of Cpl. Daegan Page honored at Lancers hockey game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are hearing from the family of Cpl. Daegan Page for the first time.

Cpl. Page was killed in late August in a suicide bombing attack outside of the Kabul airport. On Friday night, Cpl. Page was honored tonight by a sport he loved so much.

“To me, he was just an amazing, funny, caring compassionate individual that I had the pleasure to be blessed with for 23 years of my life,” said Cpl. Page’s mother, Wendy Adelson.

Corporal Daegan Page’s mother Wendy says her son had a love for adventure. His father Greg says that’s exactly what drove Daegan to join the Marine Corps.

“He said that was his plan and what he wanted to do. We talked about it. We asked all the normal questions you would ask as a parent about it. Why? What’s leading to it? It really was him wanting to do better for himself,” said Greg Page, Cpl. Page’s Father.

His family says growing up, Daegen loved sports. Hockey was always his favorite.

The sport that he loved so much showed some love right back.

Cpl. Page’s family dropped the puck for the start of the Lancers game. A moment his mother says is bringing her excitement for the first time in months.

“This is Daegan’s people. Right? I think if he’s looking down on us, and I believe he is, he probably has this huge goofy grin and there’s probably crazy things coming out of his mouth because first of all, I’m standing here wearing this jersey. I know there is going to be a crowd of folks out there that have come to love our Daegan,” said Adelson.

Greg Page says his son’s passion for everything he did is something we can all take with us.

“I think we can all take a lesson from him on just how he lived life. I think it’s those things on how you treat others, how you push yourself, how you just live your life and I think we can all take a lesson from Daegan in that.”

Cpl. Page’s family says the outpouring of support has brought them peace over the past few months.

