EXCLUSIVE - 24th & Lake redevelopment: Businesswoman has big plans for heart of north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After years of rumors and speculation, we finally know what will be constructed here on the corner of 24th and Lake streets.

About six years ago when Carmen Tapio cut the ribbon on North End Teleservices, she has a vision for the company’s future growth. That vision has become reality, and the company is moving into the heart of north Omaha.

“We are beginning a development that will not only house a new corporate office for us but will also provide housing and daycare and food service and a place for the community to convene and other businesses to operate. It is a development that is so needed in our community, and I think it’s probably the biggest development in north Omaha in decades,” Tapio said.

She’s opened an office across the street from where she will build a $40 million mixed-use development that will be the new home to her growing company and help a challenged community in need of housing and daycare.

“Daycare as an employer, we know one of the barriers to coming to work is adequate high-quality daycare and so part of our mission is to try and help care for employees and the community in every way that we possibly can. And so having a daycare on-site that is open not only to our employees we’re hoping to make it open to the community at large as well. I think it’s incredibly exciting because I think the first for-profit development that’s happening in the core of North Omaha,” Tapio said.

Not lost in all of this are three women of color leading the way to make a major change in the community.

Juanita Johnson is an IT professional and a member of Omaha City Council. Ashley Kuhn is with the Blair Freeman group, a female-owned real estate and development company and Carmen Tapio is the CEO and president of one of the fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies.

“This is something that needs to be replicated in Omaha but also needs to be replicated in other parts of the country as well. This is exciting, this is rare, our young women need to see this happening, our community needs to see this happening, our business leaders need to see this happening as well,” Tapio said.

“It’s very rare so I’ve worked in this space for 20 years, so rarely do you ever see a woman or a person of color on anything in real estate development,” Kuhn said.

“Our young girls that are coming up can kind of look at us as role models. We’re not just talking about it — we’re actually doing the work.”

Years before that, the space was home to a grocery store. After all of this is cleaned up, the development will be constructed.

“I think that this site, in particular, has some real strife in our community, they took our historic streetscape down to put a grocery store that was really not welcomed by the neighborhood, and eventually the neighborhood wasn’t welcomed to the grocery store, so the structure we able to knock down here recently was that grocery store and so the returning the history giving the neighborhood back what was taken from it, it really impactful. For decades after the riots in the late ’60s, this area became a ghost town if you will,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn is the owner’s representative. She will oversee the multi-million dollar project that will include multiple buildings and a scene of the area’s history by rebuilding along the area’s original streetscape.

“It’s mixed-use, there will be multiple buildings because we’re going to have housing and then we’ll have office space and on the hard corner will be one large building. I think Carmen and I envisioned returning the original streetscape to North 24th and Lake St.,” Kuhn said.

There’s hope that what grows from this site will attract more business to the North 24th Street corridor.

“Well this is the kickoff, other business we know will follow and so we’re excited for future development in this area it’s long overdue,” Johnson said.

She understands the history here and she believes this project will brighten its future.

“This is just a beacon of light thrown into the area right here on 24th and Lake and we are very optimistic and we know without a shadow of a doubt that more business will follow,” said Johnson.

Tapio’s vision for her company’s growth is about more than business — it’s about giving back.

“This is something that we are not doing just for ourselves. We made the promise when we started this company years ago that as North End Teleservices continued to expand and grow and be successful that we would return that success to the community,” she said.

Three women of color working to bring jobs, housing, and business to an area that needs major economic growth.

“We are contributing to our economy. We are contributing to the development and the enrichment of not just north Omaha but the investment we are making here, the jobs that we are creating here have an impact not only in this community but across our state.”

Officials expect this project to be complete in two and a half to three years.

