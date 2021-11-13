David’s Evening Forecast - Rain early tonight, warmer air in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A band of showers moved through the area just in time for any afternoon or early evening plans. While rain was light, it was enough to dampen any outdoor activities. Showers will push south of the region by 5:30pm, leaving dry weather for the rest of the early evening. Temperatures will remain chilly, in the low 40s and upper 30s. The break in the rain will be brief, another round is likely by 9pm. Another quickly moving round of showers will move through between 9pm and Midnight. Rain will once again be on the light side. Gusty winds will likely arrive with, or just behind the rain showers. Wind could gust up to 35mph at times late tonight into early Sunday morning.

Rain showers tonight (WOWT)

It will be a chilly start to Sunday with gusty winds and temperatures in the low 30s. The good news is winds will die down throughout the day, with light winds expected by the afternoon. We should see a little more sunshine, but highs will still be cool for this time of year, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

Gusty winds in the morning (WOWT)

South breezes will kick up Monday and Tuesday helping to bring us a significant warm-up! Temperatures on Monday should jump into the middle 60s, while we may warm into the low 70s on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the warm-up will only last a couple of days, as another cold front will bring temperatures back down into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week. We may see breezy conditions at times, but for the moment the forecast for next week appears dry.

Big warm up early next week (WOWT)

