Water level to be lowered at Omaha’s Flanagan Lake

Omaha's Flanagan Lake near N. 168th and Fort streets.
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the water level at Flanagan Lake near N. 168th and Fort streets will be lowered to facilitate the installation of a paddle sport launch.

The parks and recreation department says the project will begin on Monday, Nov. 15, and is expected to be finished by Wednesday, Dec. 15. Officials say that the drawdown gates to the lake will be closed at that time and the lake will be allowed to come back up to its normal pool elevation.

Due to the lower water levels, the department says lake users should exercise caution when near the edge of the water as the area will be soft and muddy.

Officials say that the boat ramp will be closed during the drawdown period, but the rest of the lake will remain open.

