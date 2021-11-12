Veterans Day: Omaha shelter and nonprofit team up to heal with meals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of vets whose faith in fellowship is saving lives in the Omaha metro.

To many, it may look like a simple meal but for these veterans, it means much more. This is a big part of how they heal.

“This is actually some of the best time we have is when we’re all together. We’re eating, we’re laughing, we’re talking about different things,” said veteran Robert King.

Not so long ago, Robert King was on the streets struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“Being out there on the streets, it’s kind of hard to concentrate on your addiction when you’re homeless because you’re surrounded by nothing but darkness,” said Robert.

The marine vet reached out to the VA and the VA in turn, reached out to New Horizons.

”They called this program here and the next day, I was in this program. It saved my life,” said Robert.

Veterans get the support they need to get their lives on track.

“They have everything here for me from mental health to addiction, to clothing, everything I need is right here,” said Robert.

Steven Wilson served during Vietnam, pulling people from the pain of the past.

“They made me realize that you can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again, you’ve got to start making steps forward,” said veteran Steven Wilson.

He’s made some pretty big steps, from finishing his education and now serving within the program.

“I just like it because it helps people who want to help themselves, that’s what this program is all about,” said Wilson.

From support programs to support from the community, the Filipino community is making this meal as a thank you.

“A lot of the Americans have been to the Philippines and a lot of Filipinos are here because they are married to the military and so we always salute the veterans,” said Ana Peery, The Filipino Heritage Foundation.

Hope is here with the friendships, the food, the programs, and the people.

“I feel so much better. I have confidence now, I can walk with my head up now,” said Robert.

For those struggling, the vet has some words of encouragement on this Veterans Day.

“Don’t give up. There are people out there who will help you. Just don’t give up,” said Robert.

