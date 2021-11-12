Advertisement

Vaccines for kids may pave way for some to return to in-person learning

By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In-person learning doesn’t resume until Monday at Black Elk Elementary in Omaha. That’s the Millard Public School that had to close for two weeks because of a COVID outbreak.

For some parents, because masks are no longer required, the vaccine may be the only way their children go back to school.

“Taking away the number,” said Amira.

This could be considered an early present. She’s one of the 2,800 Douglas County children between the ages of 5-11 to get the first dose of the vaccine in the last week.

“We went on Friday. The first appointment we could get. She’s tough. Tougher than I am. She watched the shot the whole time. She went with me for my booster and held my hand,” said Krista Bartholomew.

As case counts went down this spring, Amira was back in class as a kindergartner. Millard also required masks.

But since the district made it optional this fall, Amira’s classroom as a first grader has been in the living room. Her mother is concerned with rising case counts in the district and wonders why nothing has changed in terms of policies.

“It seems like random chance, what random school has the seeds of cases that eventually explode. I don’t think that’s a solid public health strategy for constantly being reactionary to things,” said Krista.

For now, the vaccine gives Amira’s family hope that she’ll soon be able to trade the home school supplies for a real classroom but that also depends on the data.

Things aren’t moving right now in the right direction and we aren’t doing anything to intervene. It might be after Thanksgiving or the beginning of the second semester,” said Krista.

Millard schools report 168 active cases among students.

Black Elk Elementary has 27, Ackerman, Cody, and Disney are the next highest, they have between 10 and 13 cases each.

Thursday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Cases decline at closed Millard elementary, but up district-wide

