UNL student accused of threatening chancellor faces terroristic threat charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A UNL student is accused of threatening Chancellor Ronnie Green through a messaging app.

The threat read, “Just planted a 2nd B0mb in thee chancellors office!!! #HesMyChancellor.” K-9 dogs check it out but there wasn’t a bomb.

An arrest warrant was issued for the student who according to the affidavit, admitted to making the threats as a joke.

He’s now facing a terroristic threat charge.

