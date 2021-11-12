Advertisement

UNL student accused of threatening chancellor faces terroristic threat charge

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A UNL student is accused of threatening Chancellor Ronnie Green through a messaging app.

The threat read, “Just planted a 2nd B0mb in thee chancellors office!!! #HesMyChancellor.” K-9 dogs check it out but there wasn’t a bomb.

An arrest warrant was issued for the student who according to the affidavit, admitted to making the threats as a joke.

He’s now facing a terroristic threat charge.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety
Omaha man faces new charge of witness tampering
Employees upset over bounced checks from Ralston-based apartment cleaning company

Latest News

Helping Seniors in Need This Holiday Season
Helping Seniors in Need This Holiday Season
Veterans Day: Omaha shelter and nonprofit team up to heal with meals
Emily's Friday night forecast
UNL student faces terroristic threat charge
UNL student faces terroristic threat charge