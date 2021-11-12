Thursday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Cases decline at closed Millard elementary, but up district-wide

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Millard Public Schools update

COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease at Black Elk Elementary, falling to 35 on Wednesday and 27 on Thursday, according to the Millard Public Schools COVID-19 case tracker.

The school has been closed since Nov. 1 due to an outbreak that saw as many as 51 positive cases — one of them a child, who ended up in the ICU. Black Elk is scheduled to resume on-site classes on Monday.

While cases at the school are falling, the total number of cases throughout the district has been rising. Last week, MPS reported it had 155 active cases in its schools; on Thursday, it was 168. High schools had 22 cases, up from 20 last week — 15 of those at Millard North. Middle schools reported 23 cases, up from 17 last week.

Among other elementary schools, cases were down to 10 at Disney, three less than last week. Ackerman, however, had an additional case for a total of 11 active cases.

Cases increasing in Elkhorn schools

Elkhorn Public Schools also updated its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday, reflecting 52 active cases. Last week, that number was 18.

Skyline Elementary has the most cases of any school in the district: 14 active cases, according to the district website. An email to parents shared with 6 News earlier this week said at least one third-grade classroom was closed there Wednesday after three positive cases were confirmed in that class. Students were to participate in remote-learning for the rest of the week.

The district was also reporting six cases each at Elkhorn High School and Elkhorn Middle School; and four cases each at Sagewood and Westridge elementaries.

Douglas County note

The health department did not issue a report Thursday as the office was closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools:

THURSDAY

No clinics are planned because of the Veterans Day holiday.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All three vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at Millard North Middle School, located at 2828 S. 139th St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

SATURDAY

drive-through clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at CHI Health Center , off Abbott Drive – All three vaccines available.

Noon-4 p.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, located at 2602 N. 24th St. – Pfizer and J&J vaccines available.

View the above schedule in Spanish.

FRIDAY

4-7 p.m. at Millard North Middle School, located at 2828 S. 139th St. – This clinic will offer vaccinations for ages 5 and older, including adults.

MONDAY NOV. 15

4-7 p.m. at Andersen Middle School, located at 15404 Adams St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

TUESDAY NOV. 16

Noon to 4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All three vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at Millard Central Middle School, located at 12801 L. St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

WEDNESDAY NOV. 17

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.

1-6 p.m. drive-through clinic at CHI Health Center arena’s Lot D, located off Abbott Drive – All three vaccines available.

THURSDAY NOV. 18

4-7 p.m. at Beadle Middle School , located at 18201 Jefferson St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. in the cafeteria at DC West High School, located at 401 S. Pine St. in Valley, Neb. – Pfizer vaccines available.

FRIDAY NOV. 19

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department clinic , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All three vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at Kiewett Middle School , located at 15650 Howard St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

SATURDAY NOV. 20

9 a.m.- 2 p.m. drive-through clinic at CHI Health Center arena’s Lot D , located off Abbott Drive – All three vaccines available.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westside Middle School, located at 8601 Arbor St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

Health department officials said they are planning additional clinics at schools throughout the county in coming weeks, according to the DCHD release. State health officials said Wednesday that they’re expecting 64,200 initial doses of children’s vaccine — enough to cover nearly 35% of Nebraska children in the 5-11 age range.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

DCHD booster plan

All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.

Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:

ages 65 and older

anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting

anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions

anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.

Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:

OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Sarpy/Cass child vaccination clinics

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses:

WEDNESDAY

4-7 p.m. at Weeping Water Public Schools, located at 204 West O St.

FRIDAY

4-6 p.m. at Gretna Middle School, located at 11705 South 216th St.

MONDAY

3-5 p.m. at Springfield Community Center , located at 104 Main St.

4-7 p.m. at Bellevue Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive

TUESDAY

4-7 p.m. at Papillion-LaVista South High School, located at 10799 NE-370 in Papillion

MONDAY, NOV. 22

1-3 p.m. at Louisville Public Schools, located at 202 W. 3rd St.

Appointments are recommended but not required.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Sarpy/Cass boosters

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has three clinics planned for the coming weeks, with first and second vaccinations and booster doses — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

Saturday, Oct. 30: The clinic will run from 9-11 a.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds Exposition Building , 8420 144th St. in Weeping Water.

Monday, Nov. 1: The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Plattsmouth Senior Center , 308 S. 18th St.

Friday, Nov. 5: The clinic will run from 10 a.m.-noon at Bellevue Senior Center, 109 W. 22nd Ave.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location, at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

