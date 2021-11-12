Advertisement

Three Snow Leopards at Lincoln Children’s Zoo die from COVID-19 complications

Snow Leopards at Lincoln Children's Zoo(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19, the Zoo announced Friday afternoon.

On October 13th, the zoo announced that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of the virus. The two tigers have since recovered. The snow leopards were cared for “tirelessly” by veterinary staff at the zoo to try to save the snow leopards before they passed away, according to a release from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

A spokesperson for the Children’s Zoo said, “We know how much each of our animals means to our community inside and outside of the zoo. It is very tough to lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare and loved as the snow leopard. We are all heartbroken by the loss of Ranney, Everest, and Makalu and we are grieving together.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open to the public and says they will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols seriously.

