Rusty’s First Alert Forecast: Windy & cold conditions with some flurries on this First Alert Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wind and the cold are here right on schedule this First Alert Friday morning! We likely already saw our high temp for the day, 37 degrees during the early morning hours. Temperatures will fall a bit into the mid 30s and stay steady most of the day.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Gusty northwest winds will consistently try to spike into the 40-50 mph range all day with the occasional 55 mph gust possible.

Friday Wind Gusts
Friday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

All that will combine to keep our wind chills in the 20s all day under the cloudy & windy conditions.

Friday Wind Chills
Friday Wind Chills(WOWT)

Watch for a few morning flurries and snow showers for northern counties this morning. Warm ground temps and air temps near and above 32 should limit the impacts of any of that falling snow though. Some minor accumulation north and northeast of Omaha is possible.

Potential Snowfall
Potential Snowfall(WOWT)

The clouds and the wind will decrease slowly this evening leading to a quieter night for us all. Temperatures will drop well into the 20s by Saturday morning though. The weekend shows a little more warmth moving back in with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. There is a small chance of a shower or two overnight Saturday night but little impact is likely from those.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

