Prosecutors formally charge Iowa teens accused of killing Spanish teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) -

Prosecutors have formally charged two Fairfield, Iowa teens accused of murdering a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School.

In court documents filed on Friday, prosecutors laid out the crimes the teens are accused of murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. A judge said he reviewed details of the crime laid out in a sealed document and was convinced they warrant a jury trial. Both are being held in jail. Lawyers for Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller are trying to get their bail amount reduced.

The two are charged with murdering Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber. Officials located the remains of Graber at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on November 3rd. Graber was reported missing earlier in the day.

Friends also created a GoFundMe to support the Graber family. Organizers of the fundraiser said the funds seek to provide the means for family, friends and the community to donate and support the Graber’s as they mourn her loss. The proceeds are expected to go toward supporting the family and paying for funeral costs.

