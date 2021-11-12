Advertisement

Omaha zoo reports two tigers with COVID-19

By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday that two Amur tigers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Zoo officials say veterinary staff requested samples from many of the zoo’s large cats after one 11-year-old female tiger began to cough.

The zoo states that with the help of the Douglas County Health Department, the nasal swabs were tested at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory and two swabs from Amur tigers came up positive. They also report that swabs from the female Snow Leopard and two male Lions were negative.

Authorities say that follow-up testing is currently being done to confirm the positive results.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium reveals that the 8-year-old male and 11-year-old female Tigers have shown minor symptoms including coughing, sneezing, mild lethargy, and a mild decrease in appetite. Zoo officials say they are optimistic that the large cats will fully recover.

Zookeepers report that no other animals at the zoo have shown clinical signs consistent with COVID-19 at the time.

Zoo officials say they put additional rules into place at the end of Oct., following the COVID-19 related death of a Snow Leopard at a different zoo, in order to minimize their felids’ exposure to the disease.

After these positive cases in two Amur tigers, authorities say that further safety precautions have been put in place to restrict access to indoor cat areas and suspend training where keepers are within six feet of the animals.

Two Amur tigers at the Zoo have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. When the 11-year-old...

Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Friday, November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees upset over bounced checks from Ralston-based apartment cleaning company
Omaha man faces new charge of witness tampering
Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters on...
Kellogg’s files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers
Former Fremont Middle School student cited for making terroristic threat
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Cases decline at closed Millard elementary, but up district-wide

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Nov. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County’s 2-day report includes 4 deaths, 525 cases
University of Nebraska Medical Center's Andre Kalil, Professor, Department of Internal...
UNMC researcher finds one COVID treatment not justified
Vaccines for kids may pave way for some to return to in-person learning
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Cases decline at closed Millard elementary, but up district-wide