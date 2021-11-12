Omaha man sentenced for child pornography distribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 35-year-old man from Omaha was sentenced Friday in federal court for distribution and receipt of child pornography.

Court documents reveal that Timothy Fox was sentenced to 128 months imprisonment to be followed by a 15-year term of supervised release. Fox will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Authorities state that in Aug. 2020, members of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducting undercover investigations into peer-to-peer file sharing of child exploitation materials identified an IP address associated with a residence in Omaha as sharing files of child pornography.

Documents show that during a search warrant executed at the residence of Fox and his co-defendant, Kevin Jacoway, police seized several electronic devices with child pornography. Officials say more than 4,000 images and 700 videos were found on devices claimed by Fox.

Fox’s co-defendant Jacoway is reportedly scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022.

