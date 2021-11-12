Advertisement

NU regent witness tampering case goes to trial

University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark(Craig Chandler | University of Nebraska)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After having a preliminary hearing in October, there are updates on the case in connection with University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark.

Stark was officially charged with witness tampering in October and the judge found probable cause, meaning the case will go to trial.

The documents indicate the charge is related to an Aug. 14, 2020, incident. The documents also note that Stark is not to have contact with a specific individual.

