North Platte traffic stop leads to arrest of Minnesota homicide suspect

A Minnesota homicide suspect has been arrested just north of North Platte by the Nebraska State...
A Minnesota homicide suspect has been arrested just north of North Platte by the Nebraska State Patrol on Friday.(WPTA)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol announced Friday that they have arrested a suspect in connection to a Minnesota homicide during a traffic stop near North Platte.

Documents show the NSP was notified by Minnesota law enforcement that the suspect may have been traveling through Nebraska.

Officials say that around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, they located a vehicle that matched the description from Minn. authorities traveling southbound on Highway 83, north of North Platte, and conducted a traffic stop.

NSP states the subject was then taken into custody without incident and was identified as Danell Christner, a 37-year-old from Maplewood, Minn.

Documents show that Christner was arrested on a warrant from Ramsey County, Minn., for second-degree murder. She was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

