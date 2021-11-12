Advertisement

Nebraska trooper arrests Arizona man in possession of meth

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested Jared Cain, 39, of Phoenix after a traffic stop in...
The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested Jared Cain, 39, of Phoenix after a traffic stop in Hamilton County, NE, located over 30 lbs of methamphetamine in a duffel bag.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol announced Friday that they have arrested an Arizona man after locating methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

NSP troopers reveal that Jared Cain, 39, of Phoenix, AZ, was arrested Thursday morning for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, and no drugs tax stamp.

Authorities say that a state trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound vehicle on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County and became suspicious of criminal activity.

Documents show that a search of the vehicle found 33 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a duffle bag in the trunk. Officials say the trooper determined that the methamphetamine was in the possession of the passenger, Cain.

The release states that Cain was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail, the driver of the vehicle was released.

