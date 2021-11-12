Advertisement

LPD: Teen referred in CBD and vape shop burglaries

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have referred a 15-year-old boy, accused of breaking into two CBD and vape shops.

On Wednesday, just before 4 a.m., officers were called to Trek CBD near 27th and S Streets for an alarm. The next day, officers were called to Kure CBD and Vape off 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard for another alarm, police said.

Officers reviewed video from both cases, where owners reported stolen items, including hemp and vape products.

More: Officers investigating two break-ins at Lincoln vape shops

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, police were called to an area of Southwood and Highway 2 for reports of car break-ins.

LPD said the victims reported their credit and debit cards, keys, wallets and loose change were stolen from vehicles.

Later that morning, police were following up on a missing juvenile and made contact with a 15-year-old male at his home in northwest Lincoln.

Officers on scene recognized his clothing matched surveillance video from the burglary at Trek CBD, according to police.

LPD said the teen’s parent allowed officers to search the home where they found stolen property from both burglaries, as well as the vehicle break-ins.

The 15-year-old was referred for two counts of burglary and felony criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees upset over bounced checks from Ralston-based apartment cleaning company
Omaha man faces new charge of witness tampering
Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters on...
Kellogg’s files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers
Former Fremont Middle School student cited for making terroristic threat
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Cases decline at closed Millard elementary, but up district-wide

Latest News

University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
NU regent witness tampering case goes to trial
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast: Windy & cold conditions with some flurries on this First Alert Friday
Omaha's Flanagan Lake near N. 168th and Fort streets.
Water level to be lowered at Omaha’s Flanagan Lake
Trooper Ted Benda.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Benda swerved to miss a deer before fatal crash
The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested Jared Cain, 39, of Phoenix after a traffic stop in...
Nebraska trooper arrests Arizona man in possession of meth