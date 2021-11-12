LPD: Man confronts driver who stole his truck; police seeing spike in stolen cars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man confronted a driver who was in his truck that was stolen days earlier.

On Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., police were called to the Jet Splash car wash off S 9th Street and Highway 2.

LPD said they spoke with a 38-year-old man who said that his truck, a 1997 Ford F150 truck, had been stolen on Saturday, November 7th, from 12th and D Streets and he had just seen it driving down Highway 2.

According to police, the man explained to police that he went up to the driver of his truck and explained that it was his and he was calling police.

Officers said the suspect pulled out a gun, threatened to kill the man and then ran away.

LPD said officers searched the area but weren’t able to locate the man. Officers processed the truck for evidence and are seeking video nearby.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Rise in auto thefts

The Lincoln Police Department is reporting an increase in auto thefts within the last month.

According to Public Information Officer Erin Spilker, there has been a 66% increase in auto thefts from October to November.

Officer Spilker said to date, 36 cars have been stolen in the month of November and between Sunday, November 7th to Thursday November 11th, a total of 17 vehicles have been stolen.

In October, a total of 55 vehicles were stolen.

LPD said 24% have been from running vehicles, 28% were unlocked and 60% have been recovered.

Investigators said 32% of the auto thefts have occurred at apartment complexes, while another 32% have occurred at businesses.

LPD is reminding drivers to always stay with a running vehicle, lock your doors and remove valuables including keys from the vehicle.

Officer Spilker said as the weather turns colder, people will want to warm up their vehicle or keep it warm while running into a business and it’s best to stay with a vehicle that is running as these vehicles can be seen from a distance away and are a target for theft if left unattended.

