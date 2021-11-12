Jeopardy! to feature Omaha professor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - America’s favorite quiz show, Jeopardy!, is currently hosting the 2021 Professors Tournament from Dec. 6 to Dec. 17 and will feature one professor from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Dr. Ramón Javier Guerra will be on the nationally broadcasted quiz show on Thursday, Dec. 9, and will face two other professors - Dr. Ed Hashima from American River College and Dr. Julia Williams from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Dr. Guerra has taught at UNO since 2008. He has a BA in English and History, a MA in English and Ethnic Studies, and a Ph.D. in English and Ethnic Studies, all from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

