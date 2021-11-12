Advertisement

Iowa’s Axne opts for House reelection bid over run for governor

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne says she plans to seek reelection to the 3rd Congressional District, ending speculation that she might challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds next November.

Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress, says Friday she has delivered tax cuts, disaster relief and critical support to Iowa’s families and businesses but her work is far from over.

Axne defeated Republican challenger David Young by more than 6,200 votes in November 2020. She first won the seat in 2018 by defeating Young who had held the seat since January 2015.

On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she would run for reelection in the southeast Iowa district now numbered the 1st District.

