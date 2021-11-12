Advertisement

Iowa Court of Appeals upholds drug pat-down

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An appellate court ruling has upheld a drug seizure in a case that raised questions about when police can seize drugs in pat-downs.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Court of Appeals found that a district court judge had erred in ruling that the evidence uncovered during a search of Earnest Hunt Jr. was inadmissible.

At issue was the “plain-feel exception,” which allows officers to seize anything found during a weapon pat-down that is “immediately apparent” to the touch to be contraband without a warrant.

The district court ruled it didn’t apply. But the appellate court found that the officer didn’t need to pinpoint the specific type of drug to rely on the exception.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

