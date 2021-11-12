Advertisement

Imprisoned lottery computer tech seeks to overturn sentence

By DAVID PITT
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing Iowa, claiming he was pressured four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit.

Eddie Tipton filed documents starting the lawsuit from prison in January 2020. He wants the court to halt all restitution he’s been ordered to pay until a trial is held.

A lawyer from the Iowa attorney general’s office asked a judge to dismiss Tipton’s lawsuit as frivolous.

Tipton in 2017 accepted a plea agreement and was ordered to repay $2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety
Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Scott Frost shares what the new direction of the Huskers program could look like
Omaha man faces new charge of witness tampering

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Cases decline at closed Millard elementary, but up district-wide
Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters on...
Kellogg’s files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers
Veterans Day: Omaha ceremony honors service & sacrifice
Veterans Day: Omaha ceremony honors service & sacrifice
Kellogg's files lawsuit against Omaha union
Kellogg's files lawsuit against Omaha union