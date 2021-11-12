Helping Seniors in Need This Holiday Season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s that time of year! Festive decor is going up at stores across the metro. The halls at Hy-Vee stores are already decked out -- and for good reason. For the 18th straight year,Home Instead Omaha’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is once again spreading holiday cheer to senior citizens in need.

“It’s a great opportunity for the citizens of Omaha to bring smiles to the faces of seniors in our community,” said Corinne Anderson, General Manager of Home Instead. “So, it’s a program meant to give gifts to our seniors -- who are either financially challenged, or maybe don’t have any family in town.”

If you would like to help a senior this holiday season:

Take a paper ornament from a tree at a participating Hy-Vee location.

Purchase the wish list.

Return the gifts, unwrapped to the store, by November 27th, 2021.

“Be a Santa to a Senior” trees can be found at the following eight Hy-Vee locations:

5150 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106

8809 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE 68124

7910 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68114

10808 Fort St., Omaha, NE 68164

747 N. 132nd St., Omaha, NE 68154

14591 Stoney Brook Blvd., Omaha, NE 68137

3410 N. 156th St., Omaha, NE 68116

1000 S. 178th St., Omaha, NE 68118

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.