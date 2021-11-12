Emily’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert though Friday night ahead of a weekend thaw

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday, November 12th a First Alert Day.

The coldest air of the season has dropped temperatures into the 30s... the coldest recorded high temperature for the metro since February!

Coldest day since February (wowt)

Wind gusts peaked in the 50s for many areas today but will gradually subside through the night... even as the winds lighten we will still have a significant wind chill factor with cold air impacting the region into Saturday morning.

Peak gusts today (wowt)

From here we’ll warm into the weekend... Saturday starts off in the 20s but we’ll make it into the mid 40s to low 50s by the afternoon under increasing clouds. Showers move in from the west after 9 PM and will mainly bring a late-night/overnight impacts for the metro before clearing prior to sunrise on Sunday.

Weekend forecast (wowt)

Sunday will be slightly cooler and breezy... We’ll warm into the 60s by Tuesday, enjoy! From there a cool down takes us back into the 40s for the end of the work week with a chance for showers mid-week into Friday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.