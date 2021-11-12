Advertisement

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert though Friday night ahead of a weekend thaw

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday, November 12th a First Alert Day.

The coldest air of the season has dropped temperatures into the 30s... the coldest recorded high temperature for the metro since February!

Coldest day since February
Coldest day since February(wowt)

Wind gusts peaked in the 50s for many areas today but will gradually subside through the night... even as the winds lighten we will still have a significant wind chill factor with cold air impacting the region into Saturday morning.

Peak gusts today
Peak gusts today(wowt)

From here we’ll warm into the weekend... Saturday starts off in the 20s but we’ll make it into the mid 40s to low 50s by the afternoon under increasing clouds. Showers move in from the west after 9 PM and will mainly bring a late-night/overnight impacts for the metro before clearing prior to sunrise on Sunday.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(wowt)

Sunday will be slightly cooler and breezy... We’ll warm into the 60s by Tuesday, enjoy! From there a cool down takes us back into the 40s for the end of the work week with a chance for showers mid-week into Friday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees upset over bounced checks from Ralston-based apartment cleaning company
Omaha man faces new charge of witness tampering
Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters on...
Kellogg’s files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers
Former Fremont Middle School student cited for making terroristic threat
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Cases decline at closed Millard elementary, but up district-wide

Latest News

Emily's Friday evening forecast
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast: Windy & cold conditions with some flurries on this First Alert Friday
Rusty's First Alert Forecast
Friday wind chill
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cold blast with strong winds Friday - A First Alert Day