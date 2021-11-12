Advertisement

Creighton uses grit to beat Kennesaw State 51-44

Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott(FS1)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was one of those games where the shots weren’t falling, but as coach McDermott said he saw grit in his team as the Bluejays found a way to win 51-44. The Jays did it with defense holding the Owls to only 26% shooting. Creighton was better at 38% but only one of 19 from the arc.

Alex O’Connell hit the only three-pointer, three of his game-high 13 points. He also had eight rebounds. Creighton also had a big advantage in the paint outscoring Kennesaw State 34-20.

Ryan Nembhard added 11 points in 37 minutes and Ryan Kalkbrenner had ten points. The Owls led by two at the half and Creighton used a 10-0 second-half run to win by seven. Up next, a road trip to Lincoln for a 6 p.m. tip Tuesday against Nebraska.

