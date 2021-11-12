Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic’s Morgan Burke

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skutt Catholic volleyball made history winning a seventh consecutive state championship. The first team in the state to go seven for seven in seven years. With a team that’s 80% new it was anything but a guarantee. In fact, there were many people who doubted this Skutt team would be able to match the six previous.

The Skyhawks stayed together and found a way, a special group that naturally showed massive growth. They probably played their best game Saturday against Norris in the Class B state title and Morgan Burke also likely played her best too. The junior outside hitter had a team-high 20 kills and did everything else great too. She’s a well-rounded player that sets for her club team. She will also set at Michigan in two years. Morgan also in a way took on Lindsay’s Krause role and did a great job adding another piece to the trophy case.

