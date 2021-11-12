American Ninja Warrior leaves impact on kids at Omaha ninja gym

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not a typical day here at the Midwest Warrior Ninja Gym.

American Ninja Warrior Ryan Stratis made a surprise visit. He competed on the NBC show for 11 seasons, one of a few athletes to be on that long.

On this day, he’s in Omaha to help out this group of kids train for a sport that’s gaining popularity.

“Being able to pass on my knowledge from the years that I’ve competed on the show, to the younger generation, it’s a great thing to be a part of and see the growth of the sport and community, it’s definitely a blessing.” said former American Ninja Warrior Ryan Stratis.

Six students go through multiple courses, learning how to physically and mentally get through it with repetition.

“He made us do it over and over again, and then we would go to different stations,” said 11-year-old Jackson Amaro.

And with words of encouragement.

“He said for us to never give up and to keep trying,” said Hannah Amaro.

Jackson and Hannah plan to use what they learned from Ryan with their upcoming ninja warrior competition in Iowa.

“Yeah I’m probably gonna try to, if there is a warp wall, I’m going to probably use that muscle up tip,” said Jackson.

After all, there’s a lot to think about when you’re making your way through a course.

“Connecting with shades.”

“He gave me some tips on the wall right here.”

“How to try to control your swing when going into circles.”

When the training was all said and done, the kids couldn’t have been happier with their coach.

“Yeah, that was fun. It really experienced my life” said 9-year-old Mykal Charter.

“I think it was Georgia from where he was all the way to Nebraska and all these different states just to teach us kids. That’s a really great opportunity to have in general.” said 12-year-old Aidan Jordan.

Ryan says it’s rewarding for him too.

“Just trying to get more in the community and see just how much joy it can bring the families and the friends that can be made and the memories from it. It’s just a huge thing that I’m glad it’s a part of my life.”

