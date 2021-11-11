Veterans Day tributes: Nebraska, Iowa officials thank those who have served

Dear Friend,

A few weeks ago I gave a speech in Washington. I said that the “world is screaming for meaning.”

Where can we find the answer to the question of meaning?

We find it in commitment and sacrifice—to things that are high and noble. In persons who willingly serve a cause so great that they would be willing to lay down their life for their friends.

That’s a veteran.

Thank you, veterans, for your service to America. We owe you so much. I wish you a Happy Veterans Day.