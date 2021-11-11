Veterans Day tributes: Nebraska, Iowa officials thank those who have served
(WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa leaders thanked the veterans in their midst for their service to their country, with most posting their Veterans Day tributes on social media.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Veterans Shine On at Memorial Park has become an Omaha tradition, recognizing Veterans Day and the beginning of the...Posted by Jean Stothert on Friday, November 5, 2021
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska is home to around 127,000 veterans who bravely served our country in every corner of the globe. Their service...Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Thursday, November 11, 2021
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer
On Veterans Day, we honor those who have served our nation. I hope you will join me in thanking our Nebraska veterans...Posted by Senator Deb Fischer on Thursday, November 11, 2021
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon
Happy #VeteransDay! Today, we thank and honor all those who have served the United States with bravery, loyalty, and integrity. We are forever grateful. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kf4CC2VEKa— Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) November 11, 2021
After WW I the leaders said it was “the war to end all wars.” We know otherwise. Every generation must defend America...Posted by Congressman Don Bacon on Thursday, November 11, 2021
On this Veterans Day, we salute all our veterans and their families. You answered the call to protect, defend and serve the United States of America. We are eternally grateful for you and your sacrifices.Posted by Don Bacon on Thursday, November 11, 2021
Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry
Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith
Thank you to everyone who has put their life on the line for our freedom, today and every day we are grateful for your service! #veteransdayPosted by Rep. Adrian Smith on Thursday, November 11, 2021
Nebraska & Iowa law enforcement
Thank you Veterans. Safe travels as we attend our school events, ceremonies, and memorial dedications for honoring those who have served. pic.twitter.com/9vlIi0Vqaw— NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) November 11, 2021
The men and women of the Omaha Police Department honor and thank our veterans for your time, bravery, and sacrifice for...Posted by Omaha Police Department on Thursday, November 11, 2021
#ThankYouVeterans #opd via @OPDOfcDTurnbull pic.twitter.com/ELGFhNrplv— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) November 11, 2021
Today we reflect on the sacrifices made by those who've worn the uniform, and we thank, honor and salute the 144 courageous employees who have, or continue to, serve our great nation and state. These are many of the heroes in our family. #2021VeteransDay https://t.co/vVQETNDpx7— Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) November 11, 2021
Happy Veterans Day! Since the birth of our nation, there have always been brave men and women standing in the gap to...Posted by Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 11, 2021
The Council Bluffs Police Department would like to say thank you to all of our Veterans, past and present. We are honored to have many Veterans on our Department and we appreciate their sacrifice for our Country and Community. pic.twitter.com/aGJCpzo2Vx— Council Bluffs PD (@councilbluffspd) November 11, 2021
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Veterans Day honors the heroic achievements and selfless sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces throughout our...Posted by Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday, November 11, 2021
At home and abroad, our American men and women in uniform stand ready to defend this nation’s very existence. This...Posted by Kim Reynolds on Thursday, November 11, 2021
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley
Today we salute America's veterans who put their lives on the line for our freedoms. Reach out and thank a hometown hero today for answering the call to serve. #VeteransDayPosted by Chuck Grassley on Thursday, November 11, 2021
America is the land of the free because we're home of the brave. God bless our veterans. #VeteransDayPosted by Chuck Grassley on Wednesday, November 10, 2021
We owe a solemn debt of gratitude to the many Americans who have answered the call to serve on behalf of our country. Today, and every day, we should honor and celebrate these hometown heroes. #VeteransDayPosted by Senator Chuck Grassley on Thursday, November 11, 2021
This Veterans Day, take a moment to think of the freedoms and liberties we Americans enjoy and be sure to thank a veteran for defending them.Posted by Senator Chuck Grassley on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst
#VeteransDay is just one of 365 opportunities we have every year to wake up and honor those who’ve answered the call to serve this country. May God bless the men and women who served—and continue to serve—the United States of America. 🇺🇸Posted by Senator Joni Ernst on Wednesday, November 10, 2021
This #VeteransDay, Senate GOP thanks the selfless men and women who’ve served our great nation for their sacrifice & all they’ve given to this country. 🇺🇸Posted by Senator Joni Ernst on Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne
#VeteransDay is more than just a chance to say "thank you." It is a chance to recommit ourselves to ensuring veterans and their families have the resources they need long after they hang up the uniform. In Congress, I've been fighting to do just that.Posted by U.S. Representative Cindy Axne on Thursday, November 11, 2021
