Veterans Day: Memorial Park celebration, Nebraska Facebook group, reverse parades in schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha American Legion Post One continued an Omaha Labor Day tradition celebrating Veterans Day in Memorial Park.

A good-sized crowd braved the chilly, windy weather Thursday morning. This day should remind us of all of the sacrifices our veterans and their families have made and continue to make.

“On this national day of honor, we are easily reminded of the threats we face as a nation the men and women who serve today or those who serve and those who served before them pledge to protect our freedom and our liberty. They are a special kind of Americans who provide the greatest service to all of us,” said Mayor Jean Stothert.

Chris Telfer has been in the Air Force for about a year and his reasons for signing up are simple.

“To just serve our country, to serve its people and to just do my part and keeping this country on the face of the planet,” said Telfer.

Tom Halbkat served in Vietnam and says he had to be here today.

“It’s the most patriotic thing I think I can ever think of is to honor our veterans alive and deceased that kept this country free and are still keeping the country free,” said Halbkat.

Both Tom and Chris are at Memorial Park to honor and show their respect for everyone who puts on a uniform.

For Chris, there is another reason why he brought his family out on this cold windy day. He’s also here to teach his young son about the cost of freedom.

“Well my son here is five years old, his name is Preston and I think it’s important for him to just see a memorial like this. Men and women who died in Vietnam and other wars before us.”

Those are words that Tom wants to hear, the Vietnam vet says it’s important to honor the military and it’s also important to educate our young.

“They are carrying on the tradition but when you speak of the younger generation, we have to educate that younger generation right now as to what we did, what’s going on in the county right now to us safe to keep them safe.”

Chris understands what Tom and other veterans have done for his family and our country and he’ll make sure little Preston understands.

“The next generation is the heart and soul of the future of this country and I think it’s important for kids like him to know why we’re able to do the things we’re able to do today. It’s for him bottom line, it’s for him and my daughter who’s three years old at daycare right now just teaching them the lessons that sometimes we forget and take for granted.”

There are many veterans who are still dealing with the effects of war, there is a Facebook group that has become an outlet for veterans to discuss anything from their hobbies to their troubles.

Four years ago today, a local veteran decided to celebrate the day by starting a Facebook page to see who was interested in getting involved with the American Legion, the VFW, or other organizations connected to veterans.

Kevin Ricky is a Marine Corps veteran and his Facebook page, Nebraska Veterans, has grown from 700 members last year to more than 1,200 this year. Ricky says in order to join the Facebook group, you must be a veteran of the military and have some connection to Nebraska.

“A lot of veterans feel like you weren’t there, you don’t know what I’m talking about, why should I talk to you and didn’t have a problem talking to other veterans. They’re opening up when they have a bad day or sharing some advice it’s just, veterans tend to speak a different language and sometimes they need to be around other people who speak that language,” said Ricky.

Ricky says when the pandemic hit, more veterans were joining and posting on the Facebook page. COVID added another layer of issues for veterans to deal with.

“Some of them become a little bit reclusive with their mental issues whether its anxiety or PTSD or whatever and end up restricting themselves whether they mean to or not so the pandemic was just one more level of restriction that a lot of them had to deal with,” said Ricky.

He says the most important part of this veterans only Facebook page is the camaraderie veterans share, everything from their hobbies to their troubles.

“A lot of veterans don’t know how to go about getting their VA benefits so they’re confused about this and that, they ask a lot of questions in there. Several veterans that are good at what they do, they work for the VA dealing with benefits, they just happen to be in the group. They’re able to be a resource, it’s really grown to be a lot more than its original intended purpose,” said Ricky.

Ricky says they have nothing against supporters but this is a space where veterans can really open up. The page Nebraska Veterans is private so you’ll have to answer a couple of questions to join.

We’re all familiar with how parades work however, during the pandemic when people wanted a socially distanced celebration, reverse parades popped up everywhere.

On this Veteran’s Day, students from Westside’s Oakdale Elementary lined the front of the school where kids are usually dropped off and picked up.

“My dad’s a veteran. He just went by a short time ago,” said sixth-grader Gavin Berglund.

There’s no mistake what this parade is about. Armed with flags and signs, the 300 students carried messages for carloads of people.

Mostly veterans slowly driving by them.

“It’s very important to celebrate Veteran’s Day, especially all the things they’ve done for us and the freedoms,” said sixth-grader Chloe Travis.

In many cases, the youngsters patiently waited for the veteran in their family to stop by. They may be too young to yet know the details of history, but they get.

“It’s important because we need to respect our veterans because of all the hard work they’ve done for our country,” said Berglund.

Some veterans came with signs of their own, a parade within a reverse parade if you will. A day to honor all who have served.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.