Advertisement

Tatum Rembao returns to the Creighton lineup as the Bluejays come up just short at Drake 82-79.

Tatum Rembao
Tatum Rembao(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Creighton women lose a close one on the road 82-79 at Drake. This after a big comeback by the second unit that erased a 17 point hole. They tied the game late in the fourth quarter at 79 before Drake hit a three-pointer with two seconds to go.

Morgan Maly led the Jays with 15 points while Anna Miller scored a game-high 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Tatum Rembao scored nine points in her return to the lineup after a very frustrating 2020-21 season where she dealt with COVID-19 and other challenges. At the end of this game, Tatum did have a look to send the game to overtime, but it was a tough shot in a very predictable situation. Creighton will play its first home game Saturday against Omaha at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Scott Frost potentially passes on $8.5 million
Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Missing 13-year-old from Sarpy found in Macy
Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety

Latest News

Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Scott Frost shares what the new direction of the Huskers program could look like
Creighton Arkansas Pine Bluff
The first day is full one with five college basketball games on our radar to open the season
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Scott Frost potentially passes on $8.5 million
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes