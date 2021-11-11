Tatum Rembao returns to the Creighton lineup as the Bluejays come up just short at Drake 82-79.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Creighton women lose a close one on the road 82-79 at Drake. This after a big comeback by the second unit that erased a 17 point hole. They tied the game late in the fourth quarter at 79 before Drake hit a three-pointer with two seconds to go.

Morgan Maly led the Jays with 15 points while Anna Miller scored a game-high 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Tatum Rembao scored nine points in her return to the lineup after a very frustrating 2020-21 season where she dealt with COVID-19 and other challenges. At the end of this game, Tatum did have a look to send the game to overtime, but it was a tough shot in a very predictable situation. Creighton will play its first home game Saturday against Omaha at 1 p.m.

