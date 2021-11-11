Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Blustery winds are here today, Friday is First Alert Day as the cold moves in.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler air is starting to move in today but we should still be able to warm into the 50s for one more afternoon. That will happen even as the wind picks up and gusts to near 45 mph during the day. We’ll have sunny skies all day until we get near sunset tonight when a thick layer of clouds returns from the north.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Normally the wind gusts will subside a bit overnight but that won’t be the case tonight. They’ll likely still gust to near 45 mph from the northwest all night as the coldest air of the season settles in. That cold air and gusty wind has prompted a First Alert Day for Friday in our area.

Friday First Alert (WOWT)

Air temperatures will struggle to warm all day with mid 30s being the best we can do. Factor in those wind gusts to 50 mph and we’ll have wind chills in the 10s and 20s all day long as well.

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

There is the small threat of a little light snow in our northern counties Friday morning but it likely won’t be big issue and will mostly melt on contact.

Warmer highs in the 40s are likely over the weekend with less wind as well.

