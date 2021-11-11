Omaha zoo closed on Thanksgiving, promotes healthy work-life balance for employees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.

They say the move was to promote a healthy work-life balance for its hard-working employees. It’s been around 10 years since the zoo was closed on the holiday.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This decision was made to promote a healthy work/life balance and to show our appreciation and gratitude for our hard-working employees. 2020 and 2021 have shown us that time with the people you love is what matters most. Enjoy the holiday and we hope to see you and your family at the Zoo over the Thanksgiving weekend.”