Omaha nonprofit spreads holiday cheer to seniors in isolation with handwritten cards

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some seniors in the Omaha metro are in for a special surprise with the holiday just around the corner.

The Dreamweaver Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of terminally ill seniors in need. More than 70 people stopped by on Wednesday to spread Christmas cheer by creating 3,000 handwritten holiday cards for seniors living in isolation.

The event started last year during COVID lockdown and the response was so great, they continued it this year.

“There is a lot of people that are maybe a little bit older, and they don’t have the families around them anymore and they don’t have somebody to really turn to so if it’s something simple like this that we can write out to them and say happy holiday’s and make an ornament for them and it makes their day, we’re doing something right,” said volunteer Jordan Brill.

Children were also on hand making Christmas ornaments to go along with the cards.

“The holidays are not always joyful when you are experiencing loneliness and isolation. This open house is an opportunity for individuals and small groups to come together and make the spirits of seniors bright.”

