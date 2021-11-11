Advertisement

Omaha nonprofit spreads holiday cheer to seniors in isolation with handwritten cards

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some seniors in the Omaha metro are in for a special surprise with the holiday just around the corner.

The Dreamweaver Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of terminally ill seniors in need. More than 70 people stopped by on Wednesday to spread Christmas cheer by creating 3,000 handwritten holiday cards for seniors living in isolation.

The event started last year during COVID lockdown and the response was so great, they continued it this year.

“There is a lot of people that are maybe a little bit older, and they don’t have the families around them anymore and they don’t have somebody to really turn to so if it’s something simple like this that we can write out to them and say happy holiday’s and make an ornament for them and it makes their day, we’re doing something right,” said volunteer Jordan Brill.

Children were also on hand making Christmas ornaments to go along with the cards.

“The holidays are not always joyful when you are experiencing loneliness and isolation. This open house is an opportunity for individuals and small groups to come together and make the spirits of seniors bright.”

Dreamweaver Foundation Executive Director Cheri Mastny

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Scott Frost potentially passes on $8.5 million
Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Missing 13-year-old from Sarpy found in Macy
Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety

Latest News

Employees upset over bounced checks from Ralston-based apartment cleaning company
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
How FEMA’s new flood insurance rules affect Nebraska, Iowa
Frustration for flood-stricken towns including Pacific Junction, Iowa
Frustration for flood-stricken towns including Pacific Junction, Iowa
Omaha nonprofit spreads holiday cheer to seniors
Omaha nonprofit spreads holiday cheer to seniors