Omaha man faces new charge of witness tampering

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of trying to kill his wife and child is now facing a new charge of witness tampering on Wednesday.

Joey Beverly, 44, is accused of pouring gas into his home and threatening to set it on fire to kill his wife and child.

According to court documents, Beverly is also accused of calling the victim 14 times after being arrested.

Prosecutors say those calls contain evidence of the attempted arson and witness tampering. The preliminary hearing for all charges is set for Dec. 7.

