LPD: Man loses $10,000 in cryptocurrency scam

(WTOK)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a man lost thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam.

LPD said on Wednesday, a 33-year-old man reported an online fraud.

According to police, the man explained he had received a message that appeared to come from a friend telling him about an online trading group and directed him to their social media page.

Investigators said the man used a Coinbase account, which is cryptocurrency, to make two transactions.

LPD said the man later noticed that his Coinbase account which initially had around $10,000 in it had been emptied.

This investigation is ongoing.

Officers want to remind the community to verify information or websites you receive through social media prior to making transactions.

LPD said scammers work hard to appear legitimate but with some research you are likely able to determine if something is not right. Officers encourage people to run financial transactions by a trusted person beforehand.

