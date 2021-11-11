LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say sexually abused a child several times.

According to police, on September 7, LPD was contacted by a counselor at Lincoln Public Schools who said that an 11-year-old student reported being sexually assaulted.

LPD said investigators with the Special Victims Unit interviewed the child with help from the Child Advocacy Center.

Investigators said they learned that the child had been sexually assaulted a number of times by 45-year-old Tony Dao approximately two years earlier.

Police said investigators developed probable cause to arrest Dao and on Tuesday, around 10:30 a.m., Dao was arrested near NW 12th Street and W Commerce Way.

Dao is facing 1st degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse charges.

LPD said they are working to see if there are any other potential victims.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.