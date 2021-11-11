Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting child

Tony Dao
Tony Dao(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say sexually abused a child several times.

According to police, on September 7, LPD was contacted by a counselor at Lincoln Public Schools who said that an 11-year-old student reported being sexually assaulted.

LPD said investigators with the Special Victims Unit interviewed the child with help from the Child Advocacy Center.

Investigators said they learned that the child had been sexually assaulted a number of times by 45-year-old Tony Dao approximately two years earlier.

Police said investigators developed probable cause to arrest Dao and on Tuesday, around 10:30 a.m., Dao was arrested near NW 12th Street and W Commerce Way.

Dao is facing 1st degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse charges.

LPD said they are working to see if there are any other potential victims.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety
Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Scott Frost shares what the new direction of the Huskers program could look like
Hazardous stairs causing worry for central Omaha motel stayers

Latest News

Omaha zoo closed on Thanksgiving, promotes healthy work-life balance for employees
Former Fremont Middle School student cited for making terroristic threat
LPD: Man loses $10,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
29 States to Congress: Reform Military Justice for Sexual Assault Survivors