Advertisement

Kellogg’s files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers

By JOSH FUNK
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Kellogg Co. has filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha.

It’s complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers who are entering the plant.

The company based in Battle Creek, Michigan, asked a judge to order the Omaha chapter of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union to stop interfering with its business while workers picket outside the plant.

The workers in Omaha and at Kellogg’s three other U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek; Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee, have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Two days of contract talks earlier this month failed to produce an agreement.

We respect the right of employees to lawfully communicate their position in this matter. We sought a Temporary Restraining Order to help ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity of the plant, including the picketers themselves.

People’s safety is paramount to what we do. As Kellogg continues to conduct business at the plant, we are concerned about dangerous and unlawful behavior, such as blocking plant access, threatening violence against individuals entering the plant, and damaging property, to name a few.

Kellogg's spokeperson

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety
Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Scott Frost shares what the new direction of the Huskers program could look like
Omaha man faces new charge of witness tampering

Latest News

Air Force Lt. visits La Vista West 3rd graders
Air Force Lt. visits La Vista West 3rd graders
Veterans Day: Omaha ceremony honors service & sacrifice
Veterans Day: Omaha ceremony honors service & sacrifice
Kellogg's files lawsuit against Omaha union
Kellogg's files lawsuit against Omaha union
COVID-19 infection leads to cancer diagnosis for Omaha woman
COVID-19 infection leads to cancer diagnosis for Omaha woman