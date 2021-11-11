Advertisement

John Karras, RAGBRAI Co-Founder and columnist, dies at 91

RAGBRAI's co-founder John Karras
RAGBRAI's co-founder John Karras said he doesn't see a future for the bike ride after four of its staffers split with the Des Moines Register on Oct. 15. (KCCI)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines Register contributor and RAGBRAI Co-Founder John Karras, passed away yesterday.

The first Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) was held in 1973 and has grown into a huge Iowa tradition ever since.

RAGBRAI’s Facebook page released this statement, “Despite the exponential growth of RAGBRAI, those who’ve been a part of this two-wheeled circus for years say its spirit remains true to the newspapermen’s vision from all the way back in 1973: a week of “cordial, informal, happy insanity,” as Karras himself once wrote.”We will ride this year, as we do every year, in your honor. Rest in peace John.”

John Karras was 91 years old.

