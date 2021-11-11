Former Fremont Middle School student cited for making terroristic threat

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Public Schools said Thursday that police were looking into a potential threat after a former Fremont Middle School student said he was going to bring a gun to the school on Thursday.

According to the school district’s release, the former student, who attends a program in the Lenihan Building on Main Street, made the “non-descript” comment during a live chat online.

The initial report was made by the parent of a student who said the youth had shared a picture of a gun during the exchange, the release states. Officials said Fremont Police contacted the accused and their parent overnight and determined that the youth didn’t have access to a gun and that the photo shared with a friend was that of a realistic-looking toy gun.

The student was cited for making a terroristic threat, according to the release.

“We have worked with the police department and will have an increased presence near the Middle School and Lenihan/Main Street this morning,” the school district said in its release.

Police and the district encouraged students and families to always report potential threats to school safety.

“If you see something, say something. And if you know something, tell an adult,” the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.