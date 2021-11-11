Advertisement

Former Fremont Middle School student cited for making terroristic threat

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Public Schools said Thursday that police were looking into a potential threat after a former Fremont Middle School student said he was going to bring a gun to the school on Thursday.

According to the school district’s release, the former student, who attends a program in the Lenihan Building on Main Street, made the “non-descript” comment during a live chat online.

The initial report was made by the parent of a student who said the youth had shared a picture of a gun during the exchange, the release states. Officials said Fremont Police contacted the accused and their parent overnight and determined that the youth didn’t have access to a gun and that the photo shared with a friend was that of a realistic-looking toy gun.

The student was cited for making a terroristic threat, according to the release.

“We have worked with the police department and will have an increased presence near the Middle School and Lenihan/Main Street this morning,” the school district said in its release.

Police and the district encouraged students and families to always report potential threats to school safety.

“If you see something, say something. And if you know something, tell an adult,” the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety
Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Scott Frost shares what the new direction of the Huskers program could look like
Hazardous stairs causing worry for central Omaha motel stayers

Latest News

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
29 States to Congress: Reform Military Justice for Sexual Assault Survivors
Friday is a First Alert Day
Cold blast triggers First Alert Day Friday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Blustery winds are here today, Friday is First Alert Day as the cold moves in.
Rusty's Morning Forecast